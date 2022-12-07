Search icon
Watch: Babar Azam keeps composure after reporter's question oh his dismissal in the 1st Test against England

Babar Azam was asked about his dismissal in the second innings with the reporter taking a dig at the Pakistan skipper, but he maintained composure.

Reported By:DN Web Team| Edited By: DN Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 10:27 AM IST

Babar Azam

Pakistan had the opportunity to take an early lead in the series when England set them a target of 343 runs with four sessions to chase. But the team lost two quick wickets, including that of captain Babar Azam, on the fourth evening before the hosts were folded 75-run short of the target.

READ: 'No as expected...', Virat Kohli's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma gives his take on Rahul Dravid's tenure

Babar was later asked about his dismissal in the second innings with the reporter taking a dig at the Pakistan skipper, but he maintained composure in replying to the query.

It happened in the sixth over of Pakistan's chase when England captain Ben Stokes removed his Pakistan counterpart. It was short ball angled in around off as Babar tried to ride the bounce, but fails in execution as it took the inside edge and fell into the safe hands of wicketkeeper Ollie Pope. Babar walked back scoring just five runs off four balls.

After the match, Babar was asked by one of the reporters on the dismissal. He asked, "Kal aap jiss ball pe out huye thhe, kya aapko woh samajh nehi aayi thi ya kya mamla tha? Aap jaise baare batsman aur aise ball pe out huye (The ball in which you were dismissed, did you misjudge that ball. I mean, you are such a big batsman and you got out in that kind of a delivery).

READ: World Test Championship final likely to take place at Lord's from June 7-11: Reports

Instead of giving it back, Babar smiled and admitted his mistake. "Mamla toh kuch hai nehi. Jab aap galat khelenge toh out toh aap honge hi. But merekhayal se jo main expect kar raha tha ki bowl thodasa ayega but woh wicket pe hold kiya jiske wajah se gap ban gayi (When you play the wrong shot, you do get out. The ball held on to the wicket before bouncing and hence led to that gap).

