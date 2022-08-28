Watch: Babar Azam and Avesh khan react as Fakhar Zaman walks off without any appeal from the bowler

Fakhar Zaman

India vs Pakistan match is always played with high intensity and not just players but fans also have a fierce contest among themselves out of the ground but in today's game, a gesture by Pakistan's Fakhar Zama won millions of hearts as he decided to walk off from the pitch even after no appeal from the bowler.

READ: Watch: Wasim Akram lashes out at broadcasters on-air for showing wrong Pakistani team

The left-handed batter fell for 10 off 6 balls as Pakistan were reduced to 43/2 after the powerplay overs. He was removed by Avesh Khan in the second last delivery of the sixth over, as he was caught behind while trying to guide a short delivery by the pacer over the point fielder.

However, what was remarkable was the sportsmanship spirit shown by Fakhar, who decided to walk when it seemed that the edge had eluded both the fielders and umpire.

Watch out the video below.

As Fakhar walked back to the dressing room, his gesture surprised both the Indian fielders and Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, in the dugout. While Avesh and Karthik made gesture that they didn't hear any noise, Babar looked completely speechless at the batter's gesture. His partner Mohammad Rizwan too went up and spoke to him as he continued walking back to the dugout.

Netizens also hailed his sportsman spirit, check out a few reactions.

#FakharZaman did something exceptional and rare thing.

Australians would have thrown player out of eleven for being honest like that

But he has shown Cricket still game of gentlemen #INDvsPAK #PakVsInd #AsiaCup2022 — (@DharamKarhana) August 28, 2022

Fakhar jitna HONEST hona hai zindagi main#PakVsInd #FakharZaman — My life my rules! (@LaaveSaeed) August 28, 2022

Talking about the match, As we write, Pakistan have scored 134 runs after 19 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.