Watch: Babar Azam and Avesh khan react as Fakhar Zaman walks off without any appeal from the bowler

Fakhar Zaman has always scored runs whenever he has played against India but he failed to deliver this time around as he got out after scoring 10 runs

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 09:26 PM IST

Fakhar Zaman

India vs Pakistan match is always played with high intensity and not just players but fans also have a fierce contest among themselves out of the ground but in today's game, a gesture by Pakistan's Fakhar Zama won millions of hearts as he decided to walk off from the pitch even after no appeal from the bowler.

The left-handed batter fell for 10 off 6 balls as Pakistan were reduced to 43/2 after the powerplay overs. He was removed by Avesh Khan in the second last delivery of the sixth over, as he was caught behind while trying to guide a short delivery by the pacer over the point fielder.

However, what was remarkable was the sportsmanship spirit shown by Fakhar, who decided to walk when it seemed that the edge had eluded both the fielders and umpire.

Watch out the video below.

As Fakhar walked back to the dressing room, his gesture surprised both the Indian fielders and Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, in the dugout. While Avesh and Karthik made gesture that they didn't hear any noise, Babar looked completely speechless at the batter's gesture. His partner Mohammad Rizwan too went up and spoke to him as he continued walking back to the dugout.

Netizens also hailed his sportsman spirit, check out a few reactions.

Talking about the match, As we write, Pakistan have scored 134 runs after 19 overs for the loss of 9 wickets. 

MP: Labourers steal gold coins of archaeological importance found while digging house in Dhar
