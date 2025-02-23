Axar showcased his acrobatic skills as he swiftly picked up the ball during his run and delivered a fantastic hit to rattle the stumps, sending Imam back to the pavilion.

Indian all-rounder Axar Patel pulled off an incredible direct hit run out to send Imam ul Haq back to the pavilion in the 10th over of their match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 on Sunday.

Kuldeep was introduced into the bowling attack and bowled a full-length delivery that Imam tried to steer towards mid-on. Eager to show some aggression, Imam quickly took off for a run. However, the ball reached Axar inside the 30-yard circle. Axar, while on the move, expertly hit the stumps, giving India their second wicket of the match with a remarkable display of skill and accuracy.

