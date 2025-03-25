Rahul became a father and DC won their first game on the same night, leading to a double celebration within the team. The DC players made the win even more special by celebrating with a 'heartwarming' gesture.

Cricket fans were ecstatic following an entertaining match in which the Delhi Capitals defeated the Lucknow Super Giants. The game was so exciting that everyone was glued to their TVs, making DC's victory even more memorable.

But the thrill did not stop there! Later that evening, KL Rahul and his wife, Athiya Shetty, welcomed the birth of their daughter, adding another layer of happiness to the day. To cap it all off, the Delhi Capitals team dedicated an emotional 'Celebration' to both their victory and Rahul's fantastic news.

Watch:

A BEAUTIFUL GESTURE BY DC FAMILY



- Baby celebration by the Delhi players & coching staff for KL Rahul. pic.twitter.com/LldBU2ONWQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 25, 2025

Last night, fans in Visakhapatnam were treated to an electrifying match as the Delhi Capitals pulled off a nail-biting win against the Lucknow Super Giants. After opting to bowl first, Vipraj Nigam struck early with a wicket, but the team had to bide their time for the next breakthrough. Despite a shaky start, Mitchell Starc stepped up claiming 3 wickets for 42 runs. Kuldeep Yadav also made a significant contribution taking 2 key wickets and helping to restrict the opposition to a total of 209 runs.

As the Delhi Capitals began their chase, they faltered and lost quick wickets but Ashutosh Sharma rose to the situation and was named the man of the match. When the squad was in a tough place, his blazing half-century changed the game. Vipraj Nigam's rapid-fire 39 runs off 15 balls was also significant. In the end, Ashutosh Sharma's undefeated 66 runs helped the Delhi Capitals win their first match of the season in a thrilling last over finish.

