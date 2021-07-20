Trending#

Watch: Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar play for County Select XI against India in warm-up game, netizens react

Team India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sat out of the warm-up game as Rohit Sharma was leading the side against County XI.


Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan and Washinton Sundar are playing for County Select XI against India in the warm-up game | Photo: Twitter

Updated: Jul 20, 2021, 05:16 PM IST

Indian pacer Avesh Khan and off-spinning all-rounder Washinton Sundar featured in the playing XI of County Select XI against India in the warm-up game in Durham. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had named a 14-player squad for the warm-up game, however, only nine of them were actually playing and two players from the visiting Indian team squad were loaned to the County side.

For India skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Ishant Sharma sat out of the game as Rohit Sharma took the captain's role with KL Rahul behind the wickets as Rishabh Pant after recovering from COVID-19 will arrive in Durham on Wednesday, while the other wicket-keeping option Wriddhiman Saha is in isolation till July 24.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal came out to open the innings as the two batsmen were seen sporting black armbands as a tribute to late Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, who died of a cardiac arrest last week at his residence.

County Select XI: Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Rob Yates (Warwickshire), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Washington Sundar (India), James Rew (Somerset), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Avesh Khan (India), Craig Miles (Warwickshire)

Team India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

