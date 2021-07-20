Watch: Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar play for County Select XI against India in warm-up game, netizens react

Indian pacer Avesh Khan and off-spinning all-rounder Washinton Sundar featured in the playing XI of County Select XI against India in the warm-up game in Durham. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had named a 14-player squad for the warm-up game, however, only nine of them were actually playing and two players from the visiting Indian team squad were loaned to the County side.

Rohit Sharma batting while Avesh Khan is bowling and Washington sundar is fielding in the ongoing warm up match of india with county select x1. This is quite interesting avesh Khan and sundar are playing for England’s county x1 side. #INDvCountyXI pic.twitter.com/b2z411uZWL — SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) July 20, 2021

For India skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Ishant Sharma sat out of the game as Rohit Sharma took the captain's role with KL Rahul behind the wickets as Rishabh Pant after recovering from COVID-19 will arrive in Durham on Wednesday, while the other wicket-keeping option Wriddhiman Saha is in isolation till July 24.

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal came out to open the innings as the two batsmen were seen sporting black armbands as a tribute to late Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, who died of a cardiac arrest last week at his residence.

County Select XI: Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Rob Yates (Warwickshire), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Washington Sundar (India), James Rew (Somerset), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Avesh Khan (India), Craig Miles (Warwickshire)

Team India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

#TeamIndia have won the toss and will bat first against County XI here at Durham. Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj pic.twitter.com/j4ziX2zBnV — BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021

Twitterati, however, didn't leave a chance to have some fun seeing two Indian cricketers playing for the opposition against their country as they came up with hilarious reactions:

Why and how is Avesh Khan playing for England? pic.twitter.com/ml3szkAA49 — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) July 20, 2021

Has Avesh Khan forgotten which team he’s playing for? — ananya (@annoynya) July 20, 2021

Avesh Khan and Washi Sundar playing for County Select Xi In practice game Because pic.twitter.com/Zia6AS1OOT — irfan shaikh (@irfanterkheda) July 20, 2021