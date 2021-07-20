Watch: Avesh Khan, Washington Sundar play for County Select XI against India in warm-up game, netizens react
Team India skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sat out of the warm-up game as Rohit Sharma was leading the side against County XI.
Avesh Khan and Washinton Sundar are playing for County Select XI against India in the warm-up game | Photo: Twitter
Indian pacer Avesh Khan and off-spinning all-rounder Washinton Sundar featured in the playing XI of County Select XI against India in the warm-up game in Durham. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) had named a 14-player squad for the warm-up game, however, only nine of them were actually playing and two players from the visiting Indian team squad were loaned to the County side.
Rohit Sharma batting while Avesh Khan is bowling and Washington sundar is fielding in the ongoing warm up match of india with county select x1. This is quite interesting avesh Khan and sundar are playing for England’s county x1 side. #INDvCountyXI pic.twitter.com/b2z411uZWL— SnEhA KuMaR ReDdY (@snehakumarreddy) July 20, 2021
For India skipper Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and pacer Ishant Sharma sat out of the game as Rohit Sharma took the captain's role with KL Rahul behind the wickets as Rishabh Pant after recovering from COVID-19 will arrive in Durham on Wednesday, while the other wicket-keeping option Wriddhiman Saha is in isolation till July 24.
Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal came out to open the innings as the two batsmen were seen sporting black armbands as a tribute to late Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma, part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, who died of a cardiac arrest last week at his residence.
#TeamIndia are sporting black armbands to mourn the sad demise of former India cricketer Yashpal Sharma ji, who sadly passed away on 13th July after a cardiac arrest. Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc was his teammate in the 1983 World Cup winning squad. pic.twitter.com/A72aZ258aTJuly 20, 2021
County Select XI: Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire), Jake Libby (Worcestershire), Rob Yates (Warwickshire), Will Rhodes (Warwickshire - captain), Washington Sundar (India), James Rew (Somerset), Lyndon James (Nottinghamshire), Liam Patterson-White (Nottinghamshire), Jack Carson (Sussex), Avesh Khan (India), Craig Miles (Warwickshire)
Team India XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
#TeamIndia have won the toss and will bat first against County XI here at Durham.
Playing XI : Rohit Sharma (Capt), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, KL Rahul (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Md Siraj pic.twitter.com/j4ziX2zBnV— BCCI (@BCCI) July 20, 2021
Twitterati, however, didn't leave a chance to have some fun seeing two Indian cricketers playing for the opposition against their country as they came up with hilarious reactions:
Why and how is Avesh Khan playing for England? pic.twitter.com/ml3szkAA49— Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) July 20, 2021
Has Avesh Khan forgotten which team he’s playing for?— ananya (@annoynya) July 20, 2021
Avesh Khan and Washi Sundar playing for County Select Xi In practice game
Because pic.twitter.com/Zia6AS1OOT— irfan shaikh (@irfanterkheda) July 20, 2021
Good exposure for Avesh Khan and Sundar to be bowling to this Indian line up in these conditions.— Rajdeep Singh (@rajdeep189) July 20, 2021