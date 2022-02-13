Watch: Australia's Steve Smith tries to stop a six, suffers concussion after fall

Australia and Sri Lanka played out a thrilling T20I on Sunday which resulted in the hosts winning in the end through a super over. Steve Smith, former Australia skipper injured himself while trying to stop a six on the boundary.

A video of the incident is now going viral, which shows Smith flying in the air like a superman trying to prevent the ball from going out of the boundary ropes, however, the momentum of the fall caused a lot of damage to Smith.

It's reported that Smith will miss the remaining matches of the series, after suffering a concussion.

Here is a video of Smith trying to stop the six, but falling and injuring himself instead:

In the final over, Steve Smith tried to stop the ball from going out of the ropes, after Maheesh Theekshana had struck a big hit towards deep-wicket on Marcus Stoinis' delivery. In the process, Smith injured himself and was forced to leave the field.

It was all in vain in the end, however, as Sri Lanka were awarded the six because the replays showed Smith's feet had touched the boundary ropes as he took the initial leap.

Cricket Australia released a statement afterwards, confirming Smith's injury.

"Steve Smith has concussion and will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery in 6-7 days. He will miss the remainder of the Dettol T20 International Series against Sri Lanka," read the update.