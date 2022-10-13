Search icon
Watch: Arshdeep Singh wins hearts with his gesture, fans in Perth call him 'legend'

Arshdeep Singh took to the field as Team India faced off against Western Australia XI, and he won the local fans' hearts by giving them his autograph.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh wins hearts with his gesture

Be it India or Australia, the fan following of Men in Blue is just immense. Rohit Sharma and Co are currently in Perth as they faced off against the Western Australia XI, as part of their second unofficial warmup match before the T20 World Cup. 

While the likes of Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal were rested for the second warmup match, KL Rahul came out for toss, in place of Rohit. Having won the toss, Rahul chose to bowl first and invited the home side to bat. 

The Men in Blue didn't have to wait for their first breakthrough as Arshdeep Singh dismissed Josh Philippe for just 8 runs. The young pacer has given a good account of himself since he was called up into the T20 set-up. 

Despite facing backlash after missing a catch against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match, Arshdeep has managed to deal with the situation very well, and he has become a firm fan favourite as evident by a video that is going viral on social media. 

The video was shot during India's second practice match against Western Australia as Arshdeep was seen giving autographs on a fan's bat. The fan then hails the star pacer and calls him 'legend' and within no time the clip found its way to social media. 

Watch: 

Meanwhile talking about the match, despite early resistance from the hosts, the Men in Blue were able to reduce the home side to 138/6 after 17 overs, thanks to some late heroics from Ravichandran Ashwin who picked up three scalps in a single over. 

Harshal Patel also impressed for the visitors as he gave away just 18 runs in his spell, and picked up one wicket in return. The Indian team had defeated the Western Australia XI by 13 runs in their previous meeting. 

