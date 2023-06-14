Watch: Arshdeep Singh produces peach of a delivery to send Smith packing on County debut

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

Team India's star fast bowler, Arshdeep Singh, has recently begun his County stint with Kent. In his debut match against Surrey, Arshdeep took his maiden wicket in the tournament by dismissing Matthew Foakes early on. He continued his impressive performance by picking up two wickets in the first innings, conceding only 43 runs in 14.2 overs. However, his best moment in the match came in the second innings when he bowled a dangerous Jamie Smith.

On Day 3 of the match, Smith produced an incredible display of power-hitting, smashing a century off just 70 deliveries. Despite this, Arshdeep remained focused and determined. When Smith was batting on 114, Arshdeep bowled from around the wicket and castled the batter's defence with a peach of a delivery.

Watch:

Arshdeep Singh with a brilliant ball!



A great delivery to dismiss Jamie Smith#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/RNgJdKeI1E — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) June 13, 2023

On Day 3, Surrey finished strong with a score of 263/3, putting them in a commanding position to secure a memorable victory at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. They need just 238 more runs to seal the deal.

However, it wasn't always smooth sailing for Surrey. Kent had dominated the first two days of the game, scoring an impressive 301 in the first innings and then bowling Surrey out for a measly 145. Foakes and Arshdeep managed to pick up the wickets of some big names, including Australia's Daniel Worrall.

But Surrey wasn't ready to give up just yet. They returned to bat and crossed the 300-run mark, putting 344 on the board. Arshdeep, who had already made an impact with his bowling, also contributed with the bat, remaining unbeaten on 12 off 11 deliveries and smashing two fours as he batted at no.11.

Earlier, Arshdeep had stated that India's head coach, Rahul Dravid, played a pivotal role in his decision to join Kent.

"Feeling happy and excited to be here, to be a part of such a great franchise. It is a great county with a rich history as I have been told by people back home. It feels like home. It is just colder than home," said Arshdeep in a video posted by the club ahead of the match.

"Why Kent? A lot of this goes to Rahul Dravid, he told me about the history of this club and that he represented this club as well. I want to play because of that as well, he has inspired a lot of youngsters back home. This inspired me join Kent as well," added the young pacer.

