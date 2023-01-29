Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket
topStoriesenglish

Watch: Archana Devi takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss England's MacDonald-Gay in Women's U-19 WC final

Archana Devi dived to her right to complete a stunning one-handed catch.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 07:02 PM IST

Watch: Archana Devi takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss England's MacDonald-Gay in Women's U-19 WC final
Image Source: Twitter

Team India is cruising in the ongoing Women's U-19 World Cup final. The bowlers have been dominant, as the side bowled out England's Women's side for a meager 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Led by Shafali Verma, the Indian team has not only performed brilliantly with the ball, but have also demonstrated their superiority on the field.

After Gongadi Trisha takes a brilliant catch near the boundary earlier in the inning, Archana Devi provided India further joy with a one-handed stunner. England's MacDonald-Gay was dropped on a duck by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh early on but Parshavi Chopra managed to get the batter later on 19 thanks to a brilliant catch from  Archana. 

MacDonald-Gay attempted to drive a fuller ball on off stump towards extra cover, but Devi leapt into the air and pulled off an incredible one-handed catch.

Watch:

All the Indian bowlers contributed to the wickets, with Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra each taking two wickets, while skipper Shafali Verma, Mannat Kashyap, and Sonam Yadav each claiming one to dismiss England's entire lineup.

READ| La Decima in Melbourne: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th AO title, equals 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nepal plane crash: Who was Nira Chhantyal, folk singer who died in deadly air crash?
Orissa: National level dog show held in Bhubaneswar for pet lovers, check out these cute images
From Rishabh Pant to Suryakumar Yadav: Top 5 Indian batsmen with most runs in 2022 in all formats
Shanaya Kapoor looks effortlessly gorgeous in white dress, shares pics on insta
Wasim Akram's son Tahmoor pursuing career in MMA: Pakistan's legendary bowler reveals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
JAC Board 2023: Jharkhand board class 10th admit card released at jac.jhakrhand.gov.in, exam from March 14
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.