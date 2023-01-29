Watch: Archana Devi takes a one-handed blinder to dismiss England's MacDonald-Gay in Women's U-19 WC final

Image Source: Twitter

Team India is cruising in the ongoing Women's U-19 World Cup final. The bowlers have been dominant, as the side bowled out England's Women's side for a meager 68 runs in 17.1 overs. Led by Shafali Verma, the Indian team has not only performed brilliantly with the ball, but have also demonstrated their superiority on the field.

After Gongadi Trisha takes a brilliant catch near the boundary earlier in the inning, Archana Devi provided India further joy with a one-handed stunner. England's MacDonald-Gay was dropped on a duck by wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh early on but Parshavi Chopra managed to get the batter later on 19 thanks to a brilliant catch from Archana.

MacDonald-Gay attempted to drive a fuller ball on off stump towards extra cover, but Devi leapt into the air and pulled off an incredible one-handed catch.

Watch:

Archana Devi takes a splendid one-handed blinder with a full length dive to dismiss Ryana. The fielding has been top class by Team India.



Watch #INDvENGFinalOnFanCode https://t.co/T4vX72TcLA

.

.#U19T20WorldCup #TeamIndia #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/nUPQxopaAx January 29, 2023

All the Indian bowlers contributed to the wickets, with Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi, and Parshavi Chopra each taking two wickets, while skipper Shafali Verma, Mannat Kashyap, and Sonam Yadav each claiming one to dismiss England's entire lineup.

READ| La Decima in Melbourne: Novak Djokovic beats Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 10th AO title, equals