Rohit and Ritika joyfully welcomed their second child, Ahaan, on November 15, 2024, following the birth of their daughter, Samaira Sharma.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma's three-month-old son, Ahaan, made his much-anticipated public debut on Sunday, March 2, during India's Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand at the renowned Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In a touching and viral moment, Rohit's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, was seen holding Ahaan on her lap, while Anushka Sharma, the wife of Virat Kohli, playfully engaged with the charming infant. The scene melted the hearts of fans as both families enjoyed the thrilling match from the stands.

Rohit and Ritika joyfully welcomed Ahaan into their lives on November 15, 2024, expanding their family after the birth of their daughter, Samaira Sharma.

Watch:

While the off-field moments brought smiles, Virat Kohli's much-anticipated 300th ODI did not go as hoped. Despite batting in his usual No. 3 position, Kohli could only manage 11 runs off 14 balls, hitting two fours before being dismissed by Matt Henry. The disappointment among fans and the Indian team was evident as they had hoped for a memorable performance on this significant milestone.

A brilliant half-century by Shreyas Iyer and an explosive cameo by Hardik Pandya helped India reach a respectable total of 249/9 on a challenging Dubai pitch during their ICC Champions Trophy final group stage match on Sunday. Varun Chakravarthy's remarkable five-wicket haul (5 for 42) led India to a 44-run victory over New Zealand in their final Group A game in Dubai. This win secured India's top position in the group, setting up an exciting semi-final clash with Australia, who finished second in Group B.

Also read| 'Virat Kohli Babar Azam ke saamne zero hai': Ex-Pakistan batter drops shocking verdict on India star