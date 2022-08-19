Watch: Andre Russell smashes one-handed 82m six, commentator says 'we've seen Rishabh Pant do that'

Andre Russell smashes one handed six, gets compared to Rishabh Pant

Andre Russell is one of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket, and on Thursday, the West Indies phenom gave the world another glimpse of his brute force as she smashed a one-handed 82 metre six during The Hundred.

Playing for the Manchester Originals Russell, smacked 11 boundaries and a total of 64 runs off just 23 balls to set a huge target of 189 for the Southern Brave. Russell is synonymous with smash and bang style of cricket and he scored 24 runs in a single over including two huge sixes and three fours.

Among the two maximums, one was an incredible 82-metre effort, for which, Russell used just one hand to clear the boundary ropes. After seeing the West Indies all-rounder's brutal force, the commentator was heard comparing him to Rishabh Pant.

"We have seen Rishabh Pant do that," said the commentator on air.

Rishabh is also known for his incredible hitting and for playing some of the most unorthodox shots seen in modern-day cricket. The southpaw has become a key player for Team India of late.

