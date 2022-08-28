Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Andre Russell smashes 6 sixes in six deliveries during 6IXTY tournament

Russell smashed a 24-ball 72 as Trinbago Knight Riders posted 155 runs and emerged victorious by just 3 runs against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 05:27 PM IST

Watch: Andre Russell smashes 6 sixes in six deliveries during 6IXTY tournament
Andre Russell

The format may change, the country may change, it may even be a different tournament, but it doesn't matter for the big-hitting Andre Russell when he is on song. If Russell decides to go after a team, he can destroy the opposition, something which he did on Saturday against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in cricket's newest format '6ixty'.

READ: Virat Kohli to play his 100th T20I match today, here's a look at his overall stats in the shortest format of the game

​Andre Russell, the star all-rounder from the West Indies, has caused a stir yet again. This time, during the first 6IXTY competition, by blasting six consecutive sixes against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Russell's blistering knock featured a total of eight 6s and five 4s. Dominic Drakes was the first bowler to face the wrath of Russell, as he hit the medium-pacer for four sixes in the final four deliveries of the seventh over. He then welcomed spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar, who came to bowl the eighth over with a couple of sixes.

Andre Russell has an unwanted rift within West Indies Cricket Board. He has not played a single T20I match since ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Recently, he was seen playing in The Hundred tournament and was having a good time in the middle. The batter has shown his caliber at the top of the order. The way he disseminated the bowlers was a wake-up call for the opposition teams of the CPL.

READ: Can Mohammad Wasim's replacement Hasan Ali play in IND vs PAK Asia Cup match?

The short tournament will come to an end on Sunday, August 28 with the two semi-finals and the final slated to take place one after each other on the same day. 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 435 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.