Watch: Andre Russell smashes 6 sixes in six deliveries during 6IXTY tournament

Andre Russell

The format may change, the country may change, it may even be a different tournament, but it doesn't matter for the big-hitting Andre Russell when he is on song. If Russell decides to go after a team, he can destroy the opposition, something which he did on Saturday against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP) playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in cricket's newest format '6ixty'.

​Andre Russell, the star all-rounder from the West Indies, has caused a stir yet again. This time, during the first 6IXTY competition, by blasting six consecutive sixes against St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots.

Russell's blistering knock featured a total of eight 6s and five 4s. Dominic Drakes was the first bowler to face the wrath of Russell, as he hit the medium-pacer for four sixes in the final four deliveries of the seventh over. He then welcomed spinner Jon-Russ Jaggesar, who came to bowl the eighth over with a couple of sixes.

Andre Russell has an unwanted rift within West Indies Cricket Board. He has not played a single T20I match since ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Recently, he was seen playing in The Hundred tournament and was having a good time in the middle. The batter has shown his caliber at the top of the order. The way he disseminated the bowlers was a wake-up call for the opposition teams of the CPL.

The short tournament will come to an end on Sunday, August 28 with the two semi-finals and the final slated to take place one after each other on the same day.