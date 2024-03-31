Watch: Andre Russell, Rinku Singh hilariously sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song, video goes viral

Kolkata Knight Riders' star players Andre Russell and Rinku Singh tried to sing a famous Bollywood song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya', from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Dunki'. Andre Russell, known for his powerful batting, is a big fan of KKR's co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, and his songs. In a video shared by KKR on social media, Russell impressed everyone with his rendition of the song. Teammate Rinku Singh teased Russell's accent in a light-hearted moment. This isn't the first time Russell has sung this song; he's shared it before on social media.

Who did it better Dre or Rinku pic.twitter.com/mpRNYsGEX5 KolkataKnightRiderKKRiders March 31, 2024

The KKR players have a strong bond with Shah Rukh Khan, often showing their support for him. The team flew from Bengaluru to Vizag for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on April 2nd. KKR has started their IPL 2024 campaign with two wins, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will be aiming to continue their winning streak against Delhi.