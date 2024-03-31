Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

CUET UG 2024 registration deadline extended again; check last date to apply

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan shine as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

April 2024 festival calendar: When is Eid al-Fitr, Baisakhi, Ram Navami, and more? Check full list here

Man books auto for Rs 62, receives Rs 7.66 crore bill, then Uber does this...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Andre Russell, Rinku Singh hilariously sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song, video goes viral

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

IPL 2024: Mohit Sharma, Sai Sudharsan shine as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Animals that eat without teeth

Non-vegetarian foods good for hair growth

10 mesmerizing images of Mars captured by NASA curiosity rover

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Detained By Mumbai Police After Raid At Hookah Bar | Mumbai News

US Bridge Collapse: 'I Was Really Scared', Local Shares Experience On Baltimore Mishap | Maryland

Meet Rumy Alqahtani, First Miss Universe Contestant From Saudi Arabia, Know All About Her

Imtiaz Ali reveals why he chose to release Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila on OTT: 'I don’t think...'

Meet star kid, who has given 13 flops, no solo hits in 19 years, still worth Rs 400 crore, secret to his wealth is…

This actor's debut film got shelved, had no work for 5 years, shared room with 2 others, now earns Rs 20 crore per film

HomeCricket

Cricket

Watch: Andre Russell, Rinku Singh hilariously sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song, video goes viral

Andre Russell sang Shahrukh Khan's famous Bollywood song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya' during the KKR's travel day.

Latest News

Aditya Bhatia

Updated : Mar 31, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kolkata Knight Riders' star players Andre Russell and Rinku Singh tried to sing a famous Bollywood song, 'Lutt Putt Gaya', from Shah Rukh Khan's movie 'Dunki'. Andre Russell, known for his powerful batting, is a big fan of KKR's co-owner, Shah Rukh Khan, and his songs. In a video shared by KKR on social media, Russell impressed everyone with his rendition of the song. Teammate Rinku Singh teased Russell's accent in a light-hearted moment. This isn't the first time Russell has sung this song; he's shared it before on social media.

The KKR players have a strong bond with Shah Rukh Khan, often showing their support for him. The team flew from Bengaluru to Vizag for their upcoming match against Delhi Capitals on April 2nd. KKR has started their IPL 2024 campaign with two wins, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. They will be aiming to continue their winning streak against Delhi.

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who was rejected 35 times, worked for Rs 10000, then got Rs 2 crore salary job at Microsoft but left it for....

Babar Azam replaces Shaheen Afridi as Pakistan’s white-ball captain ahead of T20 World Cup

Apple iPhone 15 Pro available at just Rs 71,990 in Flipkart Sale after Rs 56,000 off, cheaper than Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Not Kriti Sanon, but this actress was first choice for Mimi, she rejected because…

10-year-old girl dies shortly after eating her birthday cake, know what happened

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan celebrate Holi with friends, couple poses closely with Aaradhya

Kriti Kharbanda gets kiss from Pulkit Samrat, tears his clothes in fun pics from their ‘unconventional’ haldi ceremony

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement