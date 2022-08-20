Watch: Alan Wilkins' priceless reaction as Shubman Gill 'disappears' after IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Shubman Gill disappears, watch Alan Wilkins' reaction

Ahead of the first ODI between India and Zimbabwe, there were a lot of talk about who would partner Shikhar Dhawan at the top. KL Rahul returned to lead India, while Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad were also among the options. However, the Indian management decided to stick with Shubman Gill who has been in the form of his life of late.

Taking into consideration the last five ODIs that he's played for India, the 22-year-old has racked up a tally of 64, 43, 98 not out against the West Indies, followed by another stunning 82 run-knock in Harare.

Gill put together a 192-run stand along with Dhawan for the first wicket as India comfortably chased down the required total of 190 runs set by Zimbabwe.

READ| IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI live streaming: When and where to watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare

And that's not all, the youngster also completed two catches, and he was subsequently adjudged the 'Stylish Player of the Match' after his all-round display, however, Gill magically 'disappeared' during the post-match presentation ceremony.

When his name was taken by the presenter Alan Wilkins, Gill was nowhere to be found, and the Welshman appeared puzzled. Just as he was about to move on with the ceremony, the Indian opener emerged from the dressing room.

Watch:

"While they look for Shubman... No, he is on his way. But we will tell you that he scored a very well-compiled 82 not out. It was as good as it gets. He can sprint because he is sprinting. Shubman, thanks very much," Wilkins was heard saying while praising Gill.

READ| IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI in Harare

He then collected a prize money worth 1000 USD for his all-round display.

Gill has played some sublime cricket of late for India and the youngster will be raring to go for another big knock when India take on Zimbabwe in the second ODI on Saturday, August 20.