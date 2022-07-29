Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Watch: Akeal Hosein's outstanding catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a 'duck'

Shreyas Iyer, who has been in red hot form against West Indies was dismissed by Obe McCoy on a duck courtesy of a brilliant catch by Akeal Hosein.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 09:03 PM IST

Watch: Akeal Hosein's outstanding catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a 'duck'
Akeal Hosein

After winning the toss and opting to field first, the West Indies team got off to a good start as they got wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer inside the powerplay overs. The Indian skipper tried a new opening partner alongside him in this match as Suryakumar Yadav came into open the innings.

READ: Commonwealth Games 2022: Renuka Thakur's four fer in vain as Australian women's team beats India by 3 wickets

Indian skipper took his time to get his eyes set on the ground but Suryakumar Yadav tried to make full use of the powerplay overs before getting out on 24 runs off 16 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer came into the bat at the first down but his stay at the crease was not much as he was out on a duck while facing his 4th delivery of the match. But the credit for his wicket should've gone to the fielder who took an outstanding catch at the 1st slip.

Check out the video of the outstanding catch.

Talking about the match, as we type, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is holding on to one end and has scored a half-century whereas the Indian team has lost  4 wickets from the other end.

At present, the score of Indian team stands at 104 runs at the end of 12 overs.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihar Thackeray joins hands with Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.