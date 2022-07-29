Watch: Akeal Hosein's outstanding catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer for a 'duck'

Akeal Hosein

After winning the toss and opting to field first, the West Indies team got off to a good start as they got wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Shreyas Iyer inside the powerplay overs. The Indian skipper tried a new opening partner alongside him in this match as Suryakumar Yadav came into open the innings.

Indian skipper took his time to get his eyes set on the ground but Suryakumar Yadav tried to make full use of the powerplay overs before getting out on 24 runs off 16 deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer came into the bat at the first down but his stay at the crease was not much as he was out on a duck while facing his 4th delivery of the match. But the credit for his wicket should've gone to the fielder who took an outstanding catch at the 1st slip.

Check out the video of the outstanding catch.

Talking about the match, as we type, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is holding on to one end and has scored a half-century whereas the Indian team has lost 4 wickets from the other end.

At present, the score of Indian team stands at 104 runs at the end of 12 overs.