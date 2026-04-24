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IPL 2026: Will MS Dhoni play as impact player? CSK gives big update on Thala’s role

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Watch: Akash Ambani storms out, signals fans to leave as Mumbai Indians suffer massive defeat vs CSK

Mumbai Indians endured a nightmare outing against Chennai Super Kings as the team collapsed badly, triggering a strong reaction from Akash Ambani in the stands. The MI owner was seen walking out and signaling fans to leave, with the dramatic moment quickly going viral on social media.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 03:25 PM IST

Watch: Akash Ambani storms out, signals fans to leave as Mumbai Indians suffer massive defeat vs CSK
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The Mumbai Indians are in real trouble this season. That loss at home to the Chennai Super Kings wasn’t just another defeat—it pretty much slammed the door on their playoff hopes. Right now, they’re sitting eighth on the table, with just two wins and five losses. At this point, unless they suddenly start winning game after game, fans won’t be seeing MI lift their sixth IPL trophy this year. It’s a tough pill to swallow for a team with such a long legacy of success.

Things just haven’t clicked for Mumbai in IPL 2026. Sure, there’ve been flashes—one or two standout moments from individuals—but as a unit, they look nowhere near the five-time champions people expect. Honestly, this messy run isn’t exactly new. Ever since management made the big call to move on from Rohit Sharma and put Hardik Pandya at the helm, the team’s struggled to find that old rhythm. Hardik’s leadership is facing even more scrutiny now, with results and performances sliding every season. And you can see the frustration boiling over—not just with the players, but in the dugout, too.

During their chase against CSK, Mumbai was going after 208, which was a fair target considering the conditions. But they fell apart dramatically—bowled out for just 104 and thrashed by a massive 103 runs. The disappointment was written all over the faces of everyone involved. Akash Ambani, who usually keeps his cool, couldn’t hide his annoyance. Seeing him walk out of the dugout before the match ended, motioning fans to leave, said a lot about how tense things have become. The clip blew up on social media, sparking all sorts of debates about MI’s direction.

Right now, all eyes are on Hardik Pandya. The pressure’s mounting—not just because of tactics and results, but also because his own performances haven’t lived up to expectations, whether with bat or ball. Mumbai Indians are more than just a cricket team—they’re a brand with a gigantic following, and if they keep falling short year after year, patience will wear thin. Another failed season could mean the end of Hardik’s stint as captain. At this level, results rule everything. And time’s running out.

Also read| How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

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