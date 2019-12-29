Watch: AGM turns into punch fest as DDCA appoints Justice Deepak Verma as new Ombudsman

The Delhi and District Cricket Associations (DDCA) announced the appointment of Justice (Retd), Deepak Verma, as their new Ombudsman on Sunday (December 29) during their Annual General Meeting (AGM) which ended in a huge drama.

According to a DDCA statement, all its members unanimously "passed the resolutions and agendas". However, Rajan Manchanda, the ruling group's joint secretary, was slapped by opposition's Maqsood Alam.

"Honourable Justice Deepak Verma (Retd) was appointed as the new Ombudsman by the members," the DDCA release said.

According to PTI reports, a source at the AGM said that the "disrupted by supporters of general secretary Vinod Tihara after resolution 3, 4 and removal of Justice Badar was defeated by almost 75 percent" of the members.

"The supporters of Vinod Tihara also manhandled MLA Shri Om Prakash Sharma and the attendance register was also snatched," the source added.

"There were five agendas for the meeting -- passing of annual accounts, appointment of statutory auditors, reappointment of retiring directors, adoption of new articles and appointment of Ombudsman," the release added.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

Former Team India batsman and BJP's MP from Delhi, Gautam Gambhir, also took to Twitter and said: "DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”...AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved."