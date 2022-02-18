Watch: After Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant strikes HUGE one-handed six vs West Indies

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma left cricket fans in awe of his skill as he struck a huge one-handed six against West Indies in the second T20I match. His deputy, Rishabh Pant also followed the example set by the skipper by scoring a one-handed six in his quickfire knock of 52 runs.

Indeed, the sport has changed, all thanks to T20 cricket, where the smash and bang approach from batters has shown how brutal force reigns supreme in modern days.

Rohit, renowned as one of the most skilful yet destructive batsmen in the world, came up with a wonderful one-handed six which left the fans shocked.

Pant too, decided to follow in the lead of his skipper and hit a huge one-handed six against Jason Holder. The incident occurred in the 18th over of the Indian innings. Holder bowled a full toss in the first ball of his over, which Pant duly dispatched towards deep cover.

Just as Pant swung his bat, it appeared to slip in his hand, but the momentum of his strike was such that the ball went over the ropes.

Here is a video of Rishabh Pant's one-handed six against West Indies in 2nd T20I:

Pant meanwhile scored a sublime knock of 52 runs in 28 deliveries to help India score 186/5 in the first innings. In reply, West Indies were 159/3 at the time of writing with the game balance on a knife's edge.