Watch: After registering first back-to-back ODI ducks, Virat Kohli's heartbreaking reaction to Adelaide crowd goes viral, sparks retirement talks

CRICKET
Virat Kohli made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia, alongside Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year.
One of India's most celebrated cricketers, Virat Kohli, got out for back-to-back ducks in ODIs for the first time in 17 years. On his return to international cricket, Kohli failed to score yet again as Xavier Bartlett removed him for a four-ball duck in the second ODI at the Adelaide Oval.
Kohli made a highly anticipated return to competitive cricket in the ongoing three-match ODI series against Australia, alongside Rohit Sharma, who retired from Test cricket earlier this year.
Upon his dismissal, Virat Kohli was seen walking out of the stadium, where the fans gave him a standing ovation for his valiant efforts. However, Kohli's reaction to the crowd left many wondering if this is the beginning of the end of his ODI career. While walking out, Kohli raised his right hand, waving a quiet goodbye to the crowd. The heartbreaking video is going viral on social media, with many left wondering if a retirement is on the cards.
Watch the video here
Currently, Kohli (51 tons in ODIs) and Sachin (51 in Tests) are equal owners of record for most centuries by a batter in a single format. One more century would mark his 52nd century in ODIs, marking the most centuries by a batter within a single format.
Earlier in the match, Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second ODI. Australia kicked off the three-match ODI series against India with a comfortable seven-wicket win at the Perth Stadium in Perth, taking a 1-0 lead in the series.
