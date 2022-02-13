Watch: After Punjab signs Odean Smith in IPL auction, Rajasthan Royals shares video they made for him

Rajasthan Royals are renowned for being one of the cheekiest IPL franchises on social media. They regularly post hilarious memes and engaged in funny banter with pages of fellow IPL franchises.

On Sunday, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith, who garnered quite a reputation for himself with his bit hitting against Team India recently, was bought by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Funnily enough, Rajasthan Royals shared a promotional video they had prepared well in advance for Odean Smith, to announce him as a Rajasthan Royals player, however, since they failed to sign the West Indies all-rounder, RR nonetheless shared the video on Twitter.

READ| 'Don't think they handled Kuldeep Yadav well': DC owner Parth Jindal's sly dig at KKR

Captioning the post as "Ready tha yaar" the video shows a couple of girls getting 'Mehendi' applied on their hands, with the logo of Rajasthan Royals, and the name of 'Odean' written below the RR logo.

The Rajasthani admin surely deserved applauds, for being extremely honest, and they surely cracked up their fans as well with the post.

Here is the promotional video Rajasthan Royals made for Odean Smith:

Earlier, a video of Odean Smith's humungous six which dented a car parked outside the stadium went viral on social media.

READ| Recently purchased by CSK, all-rounder Shivam Dube and wife Anjum Khan blessed with a baby boy

The West Indies all-rounder is well renowned for his big hits, and he also gave team India a taste of that in the previous two ODIs between the two sides. Surely, he will be one to watch out for in the upcoming T20I series between India and West Indies.