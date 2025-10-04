Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Watch: After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash

The iconic ‘Mauka Mauka’ man, famous for his playful digs at Pakistan fans during previous India-Pakistan World Cup encounters, has made a viral comeback ahead of the IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025 clash.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 10:44 PM IST

Watch: After Asia Cup win, 'Mauka Mauka' man returns to tease Pakistan fans ahead of IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup clash
The Mauka Mauka guy, known for teasing Pakistan fans during past India-Pakistan World Cup games, is back before the IND vs PAK Women’s World Cup 2025 match. A new video teaser is going around online, poking fun at India’s recent Asia Cup win against Pakistan and hyping up the women's game on October 5 in Colombo.

In the teaser, the Mauka Mauka man jokes about Pakistan’s Asia Cup losses, showing the familiar mix of sadness and hope from the campaign. The video asks how many TVs might get broken—a long-running joke about passionate Pakistan fans—before turning to the upcoming women’s match and the ongoing India-Pakistan rivalry. Indian fans already love the clip, using the ‘Mauka Mauka’ ads as a lighthearted anthem whenever the two teams play. In the video, a female quips, "How many TVs will you break now? I’ve just had a recent operation."

Understanding the context of the Operation

This operation is like what's happening between India and Pakistan right now. After the Pulwama attack, India hit a terrorist base in Pakistan. The ad mixes political and military wins, making Mauka Mauka about cricket, national satisfaction, and strength.

The "Mauka Mauka" campaign has evolved into more than just an advertisement; it has become the unofficial anthem for India-Pakistan cricket encounters. Its widespread appeal has made its lyrics and slogan a familiar refrain among cricket fans across India. Today, it stands as a symbol of not only humor and sportsmanship but also a cultural emblem of national success.

Also read| Pakistan captain Fatima Sana’s 'plane crashing' gesture video goes viral ahead of IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s World Cup 2025 clash

