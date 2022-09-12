Search icon
Watch: Afghanistan fans celebrate as Sri Lanka wins Asia Cup 2022 after beating Pakistan by 23 runs

Afghanistan Fans had an ugly scuffle with Pakistani fans when the two neighbors recently played against each other and was won by 'men in green',

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

Afghanistan fans celebrating Sri Lanka's victory

Following Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2022 win, people in Afghanistan took to the streets to celebrate the sixth title win of the island nation, which is currently going through a severe economic crisis. A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

READ: Watch: Celebrations erupt in Sri Lanka as island nation beats Pakistan by 23 runs to win Asia cup 2022

In a video shared by Afghanistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka M. Ashraf Haidari, a huge crowd of people was seen in the street, with some cheering, with some dancing with joy after Sri Lanka`s win. 

People also took to social media to congratulate Sri Lanka on their win and also to poke fun at the Pakistani team's performance in the final, especially while fielding. 

"Congratulations Thank You Sri Lanka for making us very Happy.. ...Afghanistan is cheering & celebrating Sr Lanka win," tweeted a user. 

A user under ICC`s post about Sri Lanka being crowned as champs mocked Pakistan for not being able to defeat Sri Lanka in both of their matches, while Afghanistan did it once. "We beat the Asia Cup champions but you lost 2 times," tweeted the user. 

READ: PAK vs SL: Shadab Khan jokingly tries to force the umpire to raise his hand, video viral

Sri Lanka will be extremely ecstatic with their performances. They pulled off a remarkable comeback from a poor position in powerplay while batting, with help of Rajapaksa (71*) and Hasaranga (36) to reach 170/6 in 20 overs. 

While bowling, it was spells of Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27) and Pramod Madushan (4/34) that helped Lanka seal the victory by 23 runs, despite a threatening stand of 61-runs between Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar Ahmed (32). 

