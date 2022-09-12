Watch: Afghanistan fans celebrate as Sri Lanka wins Asia Cup 2022 after beating Pakistan by 23 runs

Afghanistan fans celebrating Sri Lanka's victory

Following Sri Lanka's Asia Cup 2022 win, people in Afghanistan took to the streets to celebrate the sixth title win of the island nation, which is currently going through a severe economic crisis. A brilliant half-century from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and fiery spells from spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and pacer Pramod Madushan helped Sri Lanka lift its sixth Asia Cup title, defeating Pakistan by 23 runs in the final in Dubai on Sunday.

In a video shared by Afghanistan's ambassador to Sri Lanka M. Ashraf Haidari, a huge crowd of people was seen in the street, with some cheering, with some dancing with joy after Sri Lanka`s win.

Afghans across the world celebrate the well-deserved #AsiaCupCricket Championship victory by the great team of Sri Lanka @OfficialSLC. This is just one scene in Khost. Diversity, democracy and pluralism, and sports against intolerance and terrorism underpin the friendship. pic.twitter.com/2G8hg9GsSd — Ambassador M. Ashraf Haidari (@MAshrafHaidari) September 11, 2022

People also took to social media to congratulate Sri Lanka on their win and also to poke fun at the Pakistani team's performance in the final, especially while fielding.

"Congratulations Thank You Sri Lanka for making us very Happy.. ...Afghanistan is cheering & celebrating Sr Lanka win," tweeted a user.

A user under ICC`s post about Sri Lanka being crowned as champs mocked Pakistan for not being able to defeat Sri Lanka in both of their matches, while Afghanistan did it once. "We beat the Asia Cup champions but you lost 2 times," tweeted the user.

Sri Lanka will be extremely ecstatic with their performances. They pulled off a remarkable comeback from a poor position in powerplay while batting, with help of Rajapaksa (71*) and Hasaranga (36) to reach 170/6 in 20 overs.

While bowling, it was spells of Wanindu Hasaranga (3/27) and Pramod Madushan (4/34) that helped Lanka seal the victory by 23 runs, despite a threatening stand of 61-runs between Mohammad Rizwan (55) and Iftikhar Ahmed (32).