Watch: Afghanistan called Asia’s 2nd best team ahead of Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha’s reaction goes viral

The moment highlighted the rising profile of the Afghanistan cricket team, who had recently made it to the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, and the perceived slight to Pakistan, who traditionally have been seen as one of the top teams in the continent.

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, became a sensation online after a reporter referred to Afghanistan as the second-best Asian team during a press conference leading up to the tri-nation series that also includes the UAE. In a video that circulated on social media, the all-rounder couldn't help but smirk at the reporter's comment.

Afghanistan has certainly experienced a swift ascent in the world of cricket, highlighted by impressive showings in the 2023 50-over World Cup and the T20 World Cup 2024. Although they did not advance to the knockout stage in the 2023 World Cup, Afghanistan managed to secure victories against notable teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and England. In the T20 World Cup 2024, they reached the semi-finals after triumphs over New Zealand and Australia.

The reporter posed a question to Afghanistan's captain, Rashid Khan: "Your team performed exceptionally well in the T20 World Cup. You have been recognized as Asia's second-best team. What are your goals for the tri-series and the Asia Cup?"

As the reporter delivered this statement, the camera zoomed in on Salman Ali Agha, who was seated next to Rashid Khan. At first, Agha seemed to experience a brief moment of confusion or surprise, which soon transformed into a noticeable smirk.

This reaction, recorded on video and in photographs, rapidly gained traction on social media, with numerous fans sharing and commenting on the subtle yet unmistakable expression.

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha made a face and smirked when a reporter called the Afghanistan team the second-best team in Asia#TOKSports #SalmanAliAgha #RashidKhan #TriSeries pic.twitter.com/ndPli9P6kW — TOK Sports (@TOKSports021) August 28, 2025

The tri-nation series, which includes the UAE, will kick off with Afghanistan and Pakistan facing each other in Sharjah. Pakistan has a slight advantage in T20Is, having won four out of seven encounters against their rivals.

The Afghans had achieved a historic series win over the Men in Green in March 2023 and will aim to take advantage of Pakistan's recent difficulties.

