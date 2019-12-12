Watch: Adorable clip of Rohit Sharma trying to communicate with his daughter during India-West Indies 3rd T20I

Team India cricketer Rohit Sharma was in top form on Wednesday (December 11) during India's third and final T20I of the three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The opener played a class-oozing knock of 71 runs off just 34 delivers and formed a formidable partnership with KL Rahul.

During the match, Rohit also smashed his 400th six in international cricket and helped India cruise to a comfortable win by 67 runs over the Caribbean side.

However, the 32-year-old's high-flying innings was brought to an end by Windies pacer Kesrick Williams. During his knock, Sharma smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes on the night.

Upon returning to the pavilion after his dismissal, Rohit was spotted trying to speak with his daughter Samiara in sign language who was present at the stadium.

Also read Watch: Virat Kohli blows kiss to Anushka Sharma on 2nd marriage anniversary after his colossus knock against West Indies

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Mumbai Indian even took to Twitter and posted a clip of their skipper trying to communicate with his daughter and said, "Guess who is Rohit talking to in the stands?".

Riding on KL Rahul (91), Rohit Sharma (71) and Virat Kohli (70*) in Mumbai, the host put on a mammoth 240/3 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the Windies could only manage 173/8 with their skipper Kieron Pollard (68) posing the only threat.

The match was the decider after India lost to the visitors in Trivandrum and had won in Hyderabad.