Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge

The horrifying injury occurred when the 32-year-old was fielding and his right ankle twisted awkwardly, causing him to fall to the ground in immense pain. The shocking visual of the injury left many spectators and players visibly distressed.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 17, 2025, 04:38 PM IST

Watch: Adam Hose suffers career-threatening injury in The Hundred, taken to hospital amid traumatised crowd at Trent Bridge
Courtesy: X/Screengrab

    England and Trent Rockets batsman Adam Hose experienced a distressing injury during The Hundred 2025 match against Southern Brave at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. The incident occurred late in the first innings with just 20 balls remaining. In an attempt to intercept a powerful shot from Michael Bracewell near mid-wicket, Hose lost his footing and fell awkwardly. The initial assessment suggested a serious leg injury, possibly affecting his ankle or knee, as he was seen in evident agony.

    Medical staff quickly rushed onto the field, and after a lengthy delay in the game, Hose was taken off on a stretcher. An ambulance was called to the scene to ensure he received further medical care, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.

    Watch the video here:

    The Hundred also shared an update about Adam’s injury on X, stating: “We wish Adam Hose a speedy recovery after an injury to his leg in the field.”

    Despite the setback of losing a crucial player mid-game, the Trent Rockets managed to secure a hard-fought four-wicket victory against Southern Brave. However, Hose’s injury casts a shadow over the triumph, with early signs indicating a dislocated ankle, which could sideline him for six to twelve weeks.

    Further medical evaluations will reveal whether he requires surgery. If so, Hose might face an even longer recovery period, raising doubts about his availability for the remainder of the tournament and possibly beyond.

    Trent Rockets clinch win following Adam Hose injury

    The Trent Rockets triumphed despite Adam Hose's absence. In pursuit of 141, the Rockets found themselves in trouble at 60-4, with Joe Root dismissed cheaply. Tom Moores and Tom Banton stepped up to salvage the innings.

    Moores, who was brought in as a last-minute replacement wicketkeeper, scored 55 runs off 30 balls, hitting five sixes and four fours. Banton contributed 49 runs from 38 balls in a 76-run partnership with Moores that shifted the momentum back to the home team.

    Both players fell in quick succession, but Marcus Stoinis, who had previously taken two wickets, finished the match in style by hitting the winning six with just four balls to spare.

