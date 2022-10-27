WATCH: A fan comes all the way from Nepal to meet his idol Rohit Sharma at T20 World Cup 2022

Image Source: Twitter

The Indian cricket team, as well as its players, have a large fan base. The team and its players have followers not only in India, but all across the world. The most popular names in Indian cricket right now are Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya. These players have an impact on individuals living in countries other than India. This was evident during India's T20 World Cup encounter versus the Netherlands.

An avid cricket fan from Nepal went over and beyond to see his idol Rohit Sharma and cheer on his favorite cricket team 'India' in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Mahendra from Nepal has admired India's captain since he was ten years old.

"I am a big fan of Rohit Sharma. He is the captain of the Indian team and also the Mumbai Indians. I came to watch him especially. I have been following him since I was ten years of age," said the fan in a video that has gone viral on social media.

WATCH:

Mahendra was seen cheering for India's cricket team during their Super 12 match versus the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

Coming to the match, India scored 179 for 2 against the Netherlands in their T20 World Cup match in Sydney. When India chose to bat, they put on a solid batting effort, with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out), and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) all reaching fifties.

While Rohit attacked, Kohli was content to let him take the lead while taking singles and converting ones into twos. The Indian batting save all but one fired in unison as skipper Rohit (53 off 39 balls) became the pacesetter, while the team's No. 1 batter, Kohli, played the role of an anchor to perfection with a top-score of 62 not out off 44 balls.

