CSK vs MI IPL 2025: MS Dhoni impressed fans with quick wicketkeeping, helping CSK dismiss Suryakumar Yadav on March 23.

The 43-year-old Chennai Super Kings icon, MS Dhoni, had the crowd at the MA Chidambaram Stadium buzzing on Sunday with his incredible glovework. He pulled off a stunning stumping of MI captain Suryakumar Yadav during the 11th over, leaving the opposing team in a bit of chaos.

Once again, Dhoni showcased his timeless knack for executing precise stumpings while standing up to the wickets. He teamed up with Noor Ahmad to outsmart Suryakumar Yadav, who is no easy opponent in the MI lineup. The key moment came in the 10.3 over when Noor bowled a tricky googly to Suryakumar. The ball pitched fuller around the middle and off stumps, tempting Suryakumar to step out and take a swing. He fell right into the trap, trying an inside-out shot over covers but completely missing the sharply spinning ball.

With reflexes like lightning, Dhoni scooped up the ball to his right and quickly dislodged the bails. Replays showed that Suryakumar was indeed out of his crease when the bails came off, despite his desperate attempt to drag his feet back. This crucial wicket ended a 51-run partnership, with Suryakumar walking back after scoring 29 runs off 26 balls.

Throughout Noor Ahmad's spell, Dhoni was also seen offering guidance. The Afghan spinner, making his debut for the Men in Yellow, had a standout performance in the IPL, taking 4 wickets for just 18 runs in his four overs.

