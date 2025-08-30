Watch: 28-year-old Salman Nizar goes berserk in KCL, smashes 40 runs in one over enroute to 86 off 26 balls

The 28-year-old made history by hitting 11 sixes in the last 12 balls of the innings. During the 19th over, he took on pacer Basil Thampir, scoring 31 runs, which included five back-to-back sixes. In the final over, he smashed six sixes off every legal delivery he encountered.

The second season of the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) 2025 has garnered attention thanks to the explosive performances of India’s wicket-keeper batsman, Sanju Samson. However, a local talent, Salman Nizar, stole the spotlight during the match between Calicut and Trivandrum at the Greenfield Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, August 30. Nizar’s incredible finishing against Trivandrum left fans in awe as he hit 11 sixes in the final two overs, securing his place in the record books and helping his team reach a total of 186 runs in 20 overs.

Nizar’s team found themselves in a tough spot at 115/6 after 18 overs. Trivandrum’s experienced bowler, Basil Thampi, entered to bowl the 19th over, but Nizar took charge, launching five consecutive sixes and scoring 31 runs in that over. The excitement continued as Nizar unleashed his full power in the last over, hitting six maximums against Abijith Praveen, accumulating 40 runs, which included one wide and one no-ball.

Watch the video here:

The final over was pure annihilation! Salman rewrote the final over with six brutal signatures. #KCLSeason2 #KCL2025 pic.twitter.com/gVYjHxhp3H — Kerala Cricket League (@KCL_t20) August 30, 2025

The sheer onslaught from the 28-year-old batsman left his opponents stunned as he hit 11 sixes in just 12 legal deliveries and reached his half-century in a mere 20 balls. Nizar finished the innings with an impressive 86 runs off just 26 balls, boasting a phenomenal strike rate of 330.76.

Calicut’s total of 71 runs set a new record in the KCL, and Nizar’s innings will be remembered as one of the most thrilling performances in T20 cricket by an Indian batsman.

Thanks to Nizar’s remarkable display, Calicut triumphed over Trivandrum by 13 runs, earning him the Man of the Match award. Earlier this year, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) invited Nizar for trials ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, but he did not get the opportunity to play in the league.

