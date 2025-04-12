Leading up to the Rajasthan Royals' match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Vaibhav Suryavanshi found himself facing off against the formidable Jofra Archer in a practice session.

The Rajasthan Royals made waves in the cricket world when they secured 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi for a whopping INR 1.10 crore during the mega auction. Despite not yet making an appearance in the ongoing IPL 2025, this young left-handed batter is making the most of his time in the nets, training alongside some of the biggest names in international cricket.

Leading up to the Rajasthan Royals' match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Vaibhav Suryavanshi found himself facing off against the formidable Jofra Archer in a practice session.

Many would have assumed that Archer's speed would terrify the young cricket player, particularly after seeing how the England bowler outplayed Shubman Gill in the Royals' most recent game against the Gujarat Titans. But Suryavanshi shocked everyone by taking on Archer without hesitation and displaying amazing moves like pulls, cuts, and more, leaving Archer gasping for air. The highlight of Suryavanshi's game was a spectacular pickup shot off his pads, even if Archer was able to outsmart the left-hander once.

The Rajasthan Royals later shared a video of this intense nets session on social media, captioning it, "Vaibhav vs Archer. Where else if not the IPL?!"

Rajasthan Royals currently hold the seventh spot in the IPL 2025 points table, having secured 4 points from 5 matches. Unfortunately, they suffered a defeat in their recent match against the Gujarat Titans.

Under the leadership of Sanju Samson, the team is gearing up to face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

In the initial three matches of the 18th edition of the IPL, the Royals were captained by Riyan Parag as Sanju Samson was unable to take on the role of wicketkeeper. However, after receiving clearance from the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, Samson returned to lead the team once again.

