Kohli's performance in the series has been disappointing, with only 92 runs from five innings.

Virat Kohli faced criticism from former India head coach Ravi Shastri for his dismissal in the Mumbai Test match against New Zealand. During the final minutes of the first day's play, Kohli was caught attempting a quick single off Rachin Ravindra at mid-on.

Shastri strongly condemned the former India captain, accusing Kohli of squandering his wicket in the Test match after facing only five balls and risking being run out while challenging Matt Henry. Following a dramatic collapse that saw India plummet from 78/1 to 86/4 by the end of the day's play, Kohli's dismissal marked the fourth wicket to fall in the Indian innings.

Shastri, who was commentating on the match, called Kohli's dismissal a "waste of a wicket." He wondered what could have been going on in Kohli's mind at that time.

Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble echoed Ravi Shastri's sentiments regarding Virat Kohli's dismissal, labeling it as "suicidal." Kumble emphasized the importance of India avoiding such collapses in future matches. He expressed surprise at the unexpected run-out, stating that he was taken aback by Kohli's decision to attempt a run immediately after making the shot.

Virat Kohli was disappointed in himself for a poor decision he made during the match on Friday. Matt Henry's direct hit resulted in Kohli being run out at the non-striker's end after scoring four runs off six balls. India suffered a setback, losing three wickets in just eight deliveries after a promising start of 78 for one in 17.1 overs. The team ended Day 1 at 86 for four, trailing by 149 runs.

Kohli's performance in the series has been lackluster, with only 92 runs scored in five innings at an average of 16.40. Despite this, his 70-run contribution in the second innings of the first Test match in Bengaluru was a standout moment. In the same match, India bowled out the Black Caps for 235 runs in 65.4 overs, with Ravindra Jadeja taking five wickets by dismissing Will Young, Tom Blundell, Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, and Matt Henry.

Also read| 'Right time to retire': Netizens troll Virat Kohli after batter fails to perform in Mumbai Test against New Zealand