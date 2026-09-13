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'Wasn't just about the trade': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka breaks silence on last conversation with Rishabh Pant

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'Wasn't just about the trade': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka breaks silence on last conversation with Rishabh Pant

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka has opened up about his last conversation with Rishabh Pant, offering insight into their relationship and the franchise’s association with the India wicketkeeper-batter. Goenka’s comments have drawn attention among LSG and Pant fans.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 13, 2026, 07:29 PM IST

'Wasn't just about the trade': LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka breaks silence on last conversation with Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant (L) and Sanjiv Goenka. (Courtesy: X)
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Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka opened up about his relationship with Rishabh Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter who recently left LSG. Before IPL 2027, Pant was traded to Delhi Capitals for Rs 15 crore and LSG picked up spinner Kuldeep Yadav for Rs 13.5 crore. Pant had made headlines back in 2025 when LSG signed him at the mega auction for an eye-watering Rs 27 crore—the highest ever for any player in IPL history. He replaced KL Rahul as captain but things didn’t go as planned. LSG struggled under his leadership and missed out on the playoffs in both 2025 and 2026.

Goenka talked about his final chat with Pant on Shubhankar Mishra’s podcast, saying, “Our last conversation wasn't just about the trade. We have continued to speak even after that.” When pressed for details, he answered, “Good luck to him and best wishes. We plan to have dinner one of these days.”

Pant steps back into Delhi Capitals colours after two tough seasons in Lucknow and just weeks since stepping down from the LSG captaincy at his own request. During his time with LSG, he often found himself in the spotlight for the wrong reasons.

On the international stage, Pant played for India last month against Sri Lanka in a Test series that India sealed 1-0 with a win in the first match at Galle. The second Test ended in a draw after Sonal Dinusha held firm for five sessions following a Sri Lankan follow-on.

Pant reached a special milestone in that series—he overtook MS Dhoni to become India’s highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests. He now has 2,534 runs at an average above 41, narrowly beating Dhoni’s 2,496. Farokh Engineer, Syed Kirmani, and Kiran More round out the top five. Pant also passed Adam Gilchrist to sit third on the all-time list for most sixes by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket.

Also read| 'Together in Mother India': How one powerful BRICS picture prompted Ravi Shastri’s proudest moment

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