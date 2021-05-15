Wasim Jaffer trolls Michael Vaughan in a hilarious response to his Williamson-Kohli comparison

Former Indian batsman and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer, who has become famous for his social media game and memes in the past year or two, trolled the former England skipper Michael Vaughan, who is infamous for his unpopular and controversial opinions on the game.

Jaffer took to Twitter to react to Vaughan's recent comment about Kane Williamson being as great a batsman like Virat Kohli and he used a film reference in a very hilarious response. He wrote, "Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai (Hrithik Roshan has an extra finger, but Vaughan is the one interfering) referring to Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan having six fingers in his one hand.

Vaughan, while talking to New Zealand's host broadcaster Spark Sport had said that Williamson isn't considered as great as his Indian counterpart as the Kiwi skipper doesn't have a huge fan-following on social media.

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media. So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get a few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does," Vaughan said.

Also read Wasim Jaffer, Michael Vaughan among others to react as Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan make debut

Vaughan indirectly took a dig at the social media culture of trolling where if you express an unpopular opinion about someone like Kohli on social media, you will be trolled and taken to the cleaners by the fanboys of the cricketers.

Later, quoting Jaffer's tweet Vaughan said, "I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim !!"