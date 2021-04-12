IPL 2021: Wasim Jaffer takes inspiration from Salman Khan's old tweet ahead of Punjab Kings' opener against RR

Punjab Kings (PBKS) is all set to open their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium. The Punjab side has been one of the underperforming teams in recent years and has added some foreign firepower in their bowling unit.

Now hours ahead of the Punjab Kings' season opener, Wasim Jaffer, who is also their batting coach, took to Twitter and took inspiration from a Salman Khan old tweet.

Expressing his desire to win, Jaffer said he wishes to reply with a 'yes' to Salman Khan tweet. The tweet is from during the 2014 edition when Salman – who is close to Preity Zinta – had asked her if her IPL franchise had won.

Our campaign starts today. My only wish is that I get to quote tweet this Salman Khan tweet with 'Yes' more often this season #RRvsPBKS #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/v2A0oeTGrS — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 12, 2021

For the 2021 season, PBKS have assembled a strong squad as the team boasts the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson in their ranks. They are one of the favourites to win the title this year.

Meanwhile, IPL 2021 got underway with the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) losing to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by two wickets.

In the second game, Delhi Capitals (DC) crushed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets. In the third game, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs.