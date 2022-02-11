IPL 2022 mega auction: Wasim Jaffer steps down as Punjab Kings batting coach, uses meme to announce

Just a day away from the auction and former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer announced that he won't be part of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) setup anymore. The veteran in a Twitter post said he has stepped down as the batting coach of the Punjab franchise on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

While the announcement was surely sad, however, the way now ex-batting coach Wasim Jaffer said it in his own style is what got netizens buzzing. Posting a hilarious meme featuring Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor's famous song, 'Channa Mereya', from the 2016 Bollywood movie 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

He also posted a heartfelt message for PBKS coach Anil Kumble and wrote, "Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022".

Adios, and thank you @PunjabKingsIPL, it's been a pleasure. Wishing @anilkumble1074 and the team very best for #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/rDivb0akZp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 10, 2022

For the unversed, Jaffer had joined the then Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the year 2019. He had joined forces with Kumble, who is the director of cricket operations and head coach at the franchise.

Meanwhile, the franchise will be having a lot of work to do at the bidding event - especially get a player who could lead the side.

The IPL mega auction will be taking place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru and a total of 590 players are set to go under the hammer. The eight existing sides were allowed to make a maximum of four retentions, however, the Mohali-based franchise accessed their cards for just two players. They went on to retain Mayank Agarwal and uncapped player Arshdeep Singh for INR 12 crore and INR 4 crore respectively.

During the retention event, Kumble had revealed that they wanted to retain their ex-skipper KL Rahul, however, the stylish opener opted to part ways.

He was later picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as a draft pick for a whopping amount of INR 17 crore and will now lead that side. Rahul had led the Kings in the last two seasons and now will be interesting to see who will become the team's next skipper.