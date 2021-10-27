Headlines

Shameful: Wasim Jaffer slams Waqar Younis' 'namaz in front of Hindus special' comment

While cricket fans across both nations have lauded Pakistan's performance, Waqar Younis finding joy in something beyond cricket left fans unimpressed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 27, 2021, 01:04 PM IST

Former India batter Wasim Jaffer on Wednesday did not mince his words while condemning former Pakistan pacer Waqar Younis' comment following the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match.

Younis' comment on Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz during the drinks break in the India-Pakistan game in the ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday had not gone down well with former cricketers as well as Pakistan fans.

"Absolutely vile and disgusting comments from Waqar Younis. #Shameful," tweeted Jaffer.

While cricket fans across both nations have lauded Pakistan's dominant performance, former pacer Waqar finding joy in something beyond cricket had left fans unimpressed.

"The manner in which Babar and Rizwan batted, the strike-rotation, the look on their faces, it was amazing. The best thing, what Rizwan did, Mashalla, he offered the Namaz on the ground surrounded by Hindus, that was really something very special for me," said Waqar on ARY News.

After facing severe backlash, Younis on Wednesday apologised for his comments.

"In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, a genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour, or religion. #apologies," Younis tweeted.

Mohammad Rizwan and skipper Babar Azam put on a remarkable show on Sunday as Pakistan thrashed India by 10 wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rizwan (79*) and Babar (68*) didn't give any chance to Indian bowlers to come on top as the two batsmen dominated the proceedings. Pakistan chased down the target of 152 without losing a wicket as India looked clueless in their opening match.

This was the first time that India has lost a T20I by ten wickets. Coincidentally, this was also the first time that Pakistan has won a T20I by ten wickets. Shaheen Afridi was adjudged as Player of the Game after a three-wicket haul.

