Wasim Jaffer slams Rinku Singh's omission vs Afghanistan, questions India's team selection

Wasim Jaffer has questioned India's decision to leave Rinku Singh out of the playing XI against Afghanistan. The former India batter believes Rinku was left out for no real reason, raising questions over the team's selection strategy and the finisher's role.

Wasim Jaffer openly questioned why India left Rinku Singh out of the T20I squad for the Afghanistan series. The selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, named a squad on Tuesday (September 1) that’s basically the same group heading to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games later this month.

India made eight changes from the team that played the last T20I series against Zimbabwe. The biggest talking point? Rinku’s exclusion. He wasn’t part of the squads for Ireland and England, but recently he returned for the 15-man group that won the T20 World Cup—and now he’s out again.

Jaffer just can’t see any logic behind dropping Rinku. He highlighted that Rinku’s been consistent across all formats. “Rinku has always delivered when given a chance,” Jaffer said, nodding to Rinku’s performances with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL and his solid outings in domestic tournaments like the Uttar Pradesh Premier League and even the Duleep Trophy, despite that being red-ball cricket.

“It feels really unfair to Rinku,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel. “Out of all these changes, dropping Rinku stands out. He’s consistently played well, and I can’t see any real reason for leaving him out.”

Jaffer admitted that when top players come back, the team sheet gets crowded and some guys have to make way. Still, he feels for Rinku, who hasn’t done much wrong. “Every time he’s had a chance, especially in those tough middle-order spots, he’s performed well.”

Rinku had limited opportunities in the Afghanistan series, batting only twice and scoring 37 runs at a strike rate of 168.18. Then, during the 2026 T20 World Cup, selectors dropped him midway to bring in Sanju Samson. Ishan Kishan slid to number three, and Tilak Varma took over as finisher, further shutting the door on Rinku’s spot in the side.

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