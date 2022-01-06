With a tongue emoji, Wasim Jaffer shuts down Australian broadcaster who trolled Virat Kohli's Test average

Talk bad about Team India or the Indian cricketers - there is a Wasim Jaffer standing right behind them to shut down all the trollers. One of the most active users on Twitter, the former cricketer has never shied away from putting people in their place if they speak something against the Indian cricket team. The same took place when he yet again came up with a suitable reply against a Tweet made against Indian Test captain Virat Kohli.

In the tweet posted by Australian broadcaster 7Cricket, they compared the batting averages of Mitchell Starc and Virat Kohli since the start of 2019. While Starc has a batting average of 38.63, which is slightly better than Kohli's 37.17.

Soon after, Jaffer retweeted the stats, but added his stats - and also a tongue emoji - and mentioned the ODI career batting average of Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini to that of Steve Smith. While Saini has a batting average of 53.5, it is way more than Smith's 43.34.

"ODI Career batting average: Navdeep Saini: 53.50, Steve Smith: 43.34"

ODI Career batting average:

Navdeep Saini: 53.50

Steve Smith: 43.34 https://t.co/1PrcZ0HkDf January 6, 2022

Talking about Virat Kohli, the long format skipper has not scored a century in Test cricket since November 22, 2019. His last ODI century came against West Indies on August 14, 2019. In fact, he even failed to reach the triple-digit score in the last two seasons of IPL as well.

In the series against South Africa, in the first Test, Kohli made 35 and 18 runs in the first and the second innings respectively. He did not feature in the second Test due to a back spasm and KL Rahul was made the stand-in captain of the Indian team.