Wasim Jaffer lashes out on boundary rope placement in Australia-England game, says 'hope it changes during ICC T20 CWC'

Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer hopes that boundaries are not too short during the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The former batter pointed out that the ropes were brought in significantly during the first T20I between Australia and England and added that big grounds, long boundaries make cricket in Australia unique.

READ: 'I back my six hitting abilities and can smash them at will', says Ishan Kishan after his fiery knock of 93 off 84 balls

"I see the boundary rope brought in significantly in the Aus v Eng T20I. I hope that`s not the case during the WC. Big grounds, long boundaries is what makes cricket in Australia unique. #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup," tweeted Jaffer.

I see the boundary rope brought in significantly in the Aus v Eng T20I. I hope that's not the case during the WC. Big grounds, long boundaries is what makes cricket in Australia unique. #AUSvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/NQ0uICQZWf — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2022

Coming to the match, England has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Top knocks from Alex Hales (84) and skipper Jos Buttler (68) and a fiery spell from pacer Mark Wood (3/34) powered England to an eight-run win over Australia in the first T20I on Sunday.

Half-centuries from Hales and Buttler powered England to 208/6 in their 20 overs. Hales and Buttler added 132 runs for the first wicket. But it was pacers Nathan Ellis (3/20), Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis (one wicket each) that put brakes on England`s run flow and they could not score much in the second half of the innings.

READ: 'Players like him come once in many years': Kieron Pollard heaps praise on Hardik Pandya

Chasing 209, opener David Warner (73) top scored for Aussies. Knocks from Mitchell Marsh (36), Marcus Stoinis (35) also kept Australia in the hunt but the hosts fell short of 8-runs of victory. Pacer Mark Wood (3/34) was the leading bowler for England. Sam Curran (2/35) and Reece Topley (2/36) also performed well for England. Alex Hales was given the `Man of the Match` award for his match-winning knock.