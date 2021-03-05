India vs England: Wasim Jaffer's 'Hera Pheri' meme for former English cricketers who talk about Indian pitches is gold

Since the beginning of England's Test series in India, former English cricketers have been criticising the pitches. From the two Test matches in Chennai at Chepauk to the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad, no one seems satisfied with the quality of the pitch.

So while all were complaining about the pitch, Sunil Gavaskar, who is the commentator for the series, lashed out at English cricket pundits. Gavaskar had a strongly-worded response for the critics and said Indian media should not pay any heed to what English pundits have to say.

The first Test of India's 2020-21 tour to Australia had seen the visitors bundled out for their lowest-ever Test score of 36. Gavaskar had said that any reaction to that score by Indian pundits would not have been quoted in Australian media so why was our media bothered about what English pundits have to say.

After the video of him giving back to the critics was out, former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer came up with a gem of a meme. Known for his knack for humour used a screenshot of a scene from the Bollywood film Hera Pheri.

Former England cricketers Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook and Andrew Strauss had criticised the Motera pitch for the third Test that finished inside two days.

However, India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin refuted claims of a doctored pitch and instead blamed the batsmen for poor application as the reason behind a "bizarre" two-day Test.