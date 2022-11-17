Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach ahead of IPL 2023

Wasim Jaffer had stepped down as batting coach of Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2022 auction.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 08:48 AM IST

Wasim Jaffer reappointed Punjab Kings batting coach ahead of IPL 2023
File Photo

Punjab Kings have announced more changes to their support staff ahead of the 2023 IPL season, including the return of Wasim Jaffer as batting coach and Charl Langeveldt as bowling coach. Brad Haddin has also been hired as an assistant coach.

After Anil Kumble's contract was not renewed, they hired Trevor Bayliss as head coach in September. Shikhar Dhawan was named captain of the IPL 2023 earlier this month, succeeding Mayank Agarwal, who was also recently released from the squad. Under Kumble, the Kings have missed the playoffs for three consecutive seasons.

Jaffer, who was put in the job ahead of the 2020 season under Kumble, stepped down last year ahead of the major auction. He was named chief coach of the Odisha Ranji squad in July 2021, after which he took up a role with the Bangladesh U-19 team.

Meanwhile, Langeveldt served as Punjab's bowling coach during the IPL 2020 season until being replaced by Damien Wright in 2021. He is also the bowling coach for South Africa's men's squad.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-battler Haddin will reunite with Bayliss, with whom he previously served in the same capacity at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Following yet another season in which they failed to make the final four, the Kings have made changes, releasing nine players on November 15 at the end of the retention deadline. 

Apart from Agarwal and Odean Smith, none of their other releases were regulars in their first XI last season, and Kings will enter the IPL 2023 auction with the second-highest purse of INR 32.2 crore on December 23.

READ| IPL 2023: Full list of players retained, released and traded, auction date, purse value of all franchises

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Who is Ayesha Omar? Pakistani model's name pops out amid Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik breakup
Happy Birthday Prabhas: Amarendra Baahubali, Eeswar, Billa, iconic characters played by Adipurush star
Check out these 5 foods to maintain a healthy liver
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi death: Know more about Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor who passed away while working out at gym
Malaika Arora birthday: 5 times the actress turned heads with her stunning photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4.1-magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.