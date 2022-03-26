Wasim Jaffer joins fans as he does '2 mahine ka bandobast' ahead of TATA IPL 2022

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season is finally here and not just teams and cricketers but even fans have begun their preparations for the two months of the excitement of the cash-rich tournament.

Not just them even the quirky and witty Wasim Jaffer is not far behind as he shared a funny tweet with the reference to the movie 'Hera Pheri'. In the image, Paresh Rawal's character 'Baburao Ganpatrao Apte' who is also fondly called 'Baburao' is seen telling, "Deva 2 mahine ka bandobast ho gaya!" (Preparations for 2 months have been done).

Talking about the extravagant league, which is all set to commence on March 26, last year's finalist Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be facing each other in the tournament opener.

While the Chennai Super Kings will be led by Ravindra Jadeja, KKR will also see a new skipper in Shreyas Iyer. The Chennai franchise during retention had retained four players, namely Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore), and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore). They were also able to sign some of their former players like Dwayne Bravo (Rs 4.40 crore) and Ambati Rayudu (Rs 6.75 crore).

As for Kolkata, they, on the other hand, also retained the likes of Andre Russell (Rs 12 Crore), Varun Chakravarthy (Rs 8 Crore), Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 Crore), and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 Crore), while they spent heavily to capture Shreyas Iyer (12.25 crore), Pat Cummins (Rs 7.25 Crore), and Nitish Rana (Rs 8 Crore).