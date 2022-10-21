Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls PM-less England in viral T20 World Cup team analysis, Twitter erupts

File Photo

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has found his place among netizens with quirky and witty posts. A prominent voice of cricket on Twitter, Jaffer shared that he was doing a SWOT ( Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis for the teams at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

The Ranji Trophy highest run-getter then posted a series of weaknesses for some of the big teams, ending the list with a joke on England’s weakness that cracked up Twitter users.

“Was doing a SWOT analysis for T20 WC participating teams and realised:,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

“India don't have a 150K+ bowler. Pak don't have a seasoned finisher. NZ don't have a great record in Aus. SL don't have an experienced squad,” he further wrote in the post, finally landing the hilarious blow, “England don't have a Prime Minister. #T20worldcup22 #LizTruss.”

Twitter erupted as the tweet went viral with over 37 thousand likes and retweets with several hundred comments. Users posted funny memes to react, praising Jaffer’s wit in hilarious trolling of PM-less England.

