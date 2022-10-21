Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls PM-less England in viral T20 World Cup team analysis, Twitter erupts

Ranji Trophy top run-getter Wasim Jaffer posted a series of weaknesses for big teams which ended with the hilarious joke on England.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

Wasim Jaffer hilariously trolls PM-less England in viral T20 World Cup team analysis, Twitter erupts
File Photo

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer has found his place among netizens with quirky and witty posts. A prominent voice of cricket on Twitter, Jaffer shared that he was doing a SWOT ( Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats) analysis for the teams at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. 

The Ranji Trophy highest run-getter then posted a series of weaknesses for some of the big teams, ending the list with a joke on England’s weakness that cracked up Twitter users. 

“Was doing a SWOT analysis for T20 WC participating teams and realised:,” Jaffer wrote on Twitter.

“India don't have a 150K+ bowler. Pak don't have a seasoned finisher. NZ don't have a great record in Aus. SL don't have an experienced squad,” he further wrote in the post, finally landing the hilarious blow, “England don't have a Prime Minister. #T20worldcup22 #LizTruss.”

 

 

Twitter erupted as the tweet went viral with over 37 thousand likes and retweets with several hundred comments. Users posted funny memes to react, praising Jaffer’s wit in hilarious trolling of PM-less England.

 

 

 

 

 

 

READ | 'Got to be there for my man': Dhanashree Verma jets off for T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal reacts

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.