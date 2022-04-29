Wasim Jaffer's hilarious reply to Elon Musk's 'Let's make Twitter fun' post will leave you in splits

Wasim Jaffer had a hilarious take on Elon Musk's recent tweet

In recent days, the world order was shaken as the world's richest man, Elon Musk was finally able to pull off a major heist. Musk is on the verge of buying Twitter, for a reported sum of $44bn (£34.5bn).

With an estimated net worth of $273.6bn, Musk was determined to unlock the 'tremendous potential' of Twitter, and after reports stated that the deal was on the verge of completion, Musk came up with a Tweet that has since gone crazy viral on the microblogging website.

Elon Musk tweeted about making the platform maximum fun, and much to the amusement of cricket fans, former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer has replied to Elon Musk's viral tweet.

The world's richest man put out a tweet that read, "Let's make Twitter maximum fun."

Let’s make Twitter maximum fun! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

Wasim Jaffer meanwhile, who is renowned for sharing hilarious and relatable memes with his followers, had a hilarious reply to Musk's tweet. Quoting the original tweet from Elon Musk, Jaffer wrote, "Me sometime in late 2020."

From the looks of it, Jaffer referred to his habit of sharing hilarious memes, and that's his supposed way of making Twitter fun. Indeed, as soon as Jaffer replied to Musk's tweet, netizens flocked to the post and most of them agreed to Jaffer's claim, as they appreciated the former Indian opener for his witty tweets.

Me sometime in late 2020: https://t.co/qEB7rKHn3y — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 29, 2022

Throughout the current Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as well, Jaffer has kept his followers entertained with witty memes, and often he engages in funny banter with former England bowler Michael Vaughan, the pair of them never leave a chance to pull each other's leg.

Meanwhile, talking about Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter, the world's richest man recently joked about buying coca-cola, and desi netizens came up with hilarious responses, urging him to buy IRCTC, while some others, urged him to take over SBI.