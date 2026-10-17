Wasim Jaffer enters race for BCCI chief selector’s role, could challenge Pragyan Ojha for top post

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer has applied for the vacant BCCI chief selector’s post, adding a new dimension to the race for India’s senior men’s selection committee. His application puts the spotlight on the selection process with Pragyan Ojha also in focus.

The search for a new member of India’s senior men’s selection committee just got more interesting. Wasim Jaffer, the former India opener has officially applied for the job. He confirmed the news himself after a virtual interview with the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which includes Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjpe.

Alongside Jaffer, the CAC interviewed several other notable candidates: ex-off-spinner Ramesh Powar, former pacer Salil Ankola, and Baroda players Jacob Martin and Connor Williams. Surprisingly, Parthiv Patel, who many thought would apply decided to stay out of the race.

The role opened up after Ajit Agarkar stepped down as chief selector. Since then, the BCCI has started looking for suitable candidates. In the meantime, Pragyan Ojha, who played 24 Tests for India is acting as the interim chairman of selectors.

Jaffer’s application changes the scenario. According to BCCI rules, the selector with the most Test appearances becomes committee chairman. Jaffer has played 31 Tests—more than Ojha—so, if he gets the nod, he’ll likely chair the panel.

Jaffer’s credentials are hard to ignore. He’s one of the most successful batsmen in Indian domestic cricket, scoring more than 19,000 first-class runs. He played a huge role in winning the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai and Vidarbha. After his playing days, Jaffer coached teams in the IPL, worked with India and Bangladesh’s U19 squads, consulted for Vidarbha, and he’s now mentoring Hyderabad for the 2026/27 season.

The other candidates also bring plenty of experience. Powar played two Tests and 31 ODIs and has had two stints as head coach of India’s women’s team. Ankola, from Mumbai, played one Test and 20 ODIs, and served as a national selector until August 2024. He stepped aside for Ajay Ratra to maintain zone balance on the panel.

Meanwhile, changes might be coming to the junior men’s selection committee as well. Earlier, Powar was a strong contender to lead the junior committee, but if he joins the senior panel, Dodda Ganesh and Arjun Yadav could take his place for the juniors.

The CAC is expected to announce its decision on the fifth senior selector soon. Whoever gets selected will have a big role in shaping the team, especially with preparations for the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup already underway.

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