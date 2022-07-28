Search icon
Wasim Jaffer's Andaz Apna Apna meme perfectly sums up competition of Team India openers

Wasim Jaffer, known for his glorious sense of humour, shared a meme inspired by Andaz Apna Apna, to sum up the competition for openers in Team India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 28, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

Team India defeated West Indies in the third ODI of the series on Wednesday by 119-runs courtesy of the DLS method to complete a 3-0 clean sweep over the hosts. Shubman Gill continued his impressive run of form, and he narrowly missed out on a century as he remained unbeaten at 98 runs. 

Shikhar Dhawan also scored a half-century as they helped India score 225 runs in 36 overs after rain enforced delays. In reply, West Indies folded for 137 as they were handed a revised target of 25 runs. 

Gill won the player of the Match and Man of the series awards, courtesy of his 205 runs contribution in the three ODIs. It's safe to say that the young opener has put himself into contention for the opening berth as the competition continues to get tougher with each passing day ahead of the ICC T20I World Cup 2022. 

READ| 'ODI mein toh Sachin paaji ko pakad lunga': When Virat Kohli said he'd emulate Tendulkar's heroics

Currently, Gill opened alongside Dhawan, in the absence of the likes of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan were not selected in the playing XI. 

In recent matches for India, in the absence of regular openers, Ruturaj and Ishan have done well, as they look to secure a berth in India's T20I squad, however with his latest show against the West Indies, Gill has thrown his name in contention as well. 

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer, who is known for having a meme for every occasion, shared another apt meme, which perhaps perfectly summed up the competition of openers in the Indian team.

READ| 4,4,4,1,4: Nicholas Pooran-Brandon King wreak havoc against Prasidh Krishna, watch video

Jaffer shared a picture from the cult Bollywood movie Andaz Apna Apna, which showed Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as the three protagonists, trying to adjust on a bicycle which only seats two persons, reflecting how only two openers can play in the playing XI. 

Head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma are known to be trying out multiple playing XIs before they boil down to the ultimate squad which will be selected for the T20I World Cup. 

