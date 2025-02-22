Pujara picked India, New Zealand, South Africa, and Australia as his semifinalist predictions. While the former Team India batter was initially confused between New Zealand and Pakistan, he eventually went ahead with the Kiwis as his pick.

Cheteshwar Pujara, Nikhil Chopra, Wasim Akram, and Waqar Younis have made their predictions for the final four teams at the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy.

The panelists revealed their favourites in an interaction with the Pakistani YouTube channel Sports Central.

Former India cricketer Nikhil Chopra chose India, New Zealand, Australia, Afghanistan as his favourites to reach the semifinals. “I would want to see Afghanistan,” he said.

After both the Indian cricketers excluded Pakistan from their lists, Waqar Younis quipped, “You people have eliminated us from the tournament.”

Younis then announced his picks, zeroing in on England, Afghanistan, India, and Pakistan.

Akram’s top three picks were Australia, Afghanistan, and India. But he remained non-committal about his fourth prediction. “My heart is with Pakistan, but statistics and mind are saying New Zealand,” the former left-arm pacer said.

Pakistan are currently placed at the bottom of Group A after losing their first match to New Zealand. Earlier in the week, India won their first match against Bangladesh by 6 wickets. Australia and England will play their first match on Saturday (February 22).

On Sunday, one of the most-awaited cricket matches is set to take place as archrivals India and Pakistan clash in a Group stage fixture at the Dubai International Stadium.