HomeCricket

Cricket

Wasim Akram slams Babar Azam for receiving signed jerseys from Virat Kohli after Pakistan's loss to India

Rohit Sharma's exceptional performance of 86 runs guided India towards the 192-run target set by Pakistan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 15, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

Wasim Akram has expressed his disapproval of Babar Azam's decision to swap shirts with Virat Kohli after Pakistan's disappointing defeat to India in the World Cup 2023 on Saturday, October 14.

India won the toss and chose to field first. Pakistan faced difficulties in playing the entire 50 overs and were eventually dismissed for a mere 192 runs. In contrast, India effortlessly achieved the target, securing victory by seven wickets. Rohit Sharma's exceptional performance of 86 runs guided India towards the 192-run target set by Pakistan.

Despite his team's loss, Babar Azam emerged as the top scorer for Pakistan, scoring 50 runs. He showcased his batting prowess by forming a formidable partnership of 82 runs with Mohammad Rizwan for the third wicket. However, the Men in Green succumbed to the mounting pressure, losing eight wickets for a mere 36 runs, resulting in their ultimate downfall.

Following the intense match, Virat Kohli's heartfelt gesture of presenting his autographed jersey to Babar Azam garnered widespread appreciation from fans across various social media platforms. These two modern-day cricket legends share a profound bond and have consistently expressed their mutual admiration for one another.

However, Akram wasn't too pleased with it. Following a riveting match, a panel discussion took place on the renowned show, The Pavilion. During this discussion, a fan's question was read aloud, expressing criticism towards the Pakistan skipper for his interaction with Kohli. This incident left Akram feeling discontented.

“I can see Babar is receiving two shirts from Virat Kohli,” the question read as quoted by Wisden. “Everybody is showing this clip over and over again. But after your fans are so hurt after a disappointing performance, this should be a private matter, it should not be done in an open ground.”

Akram readily agreed to the proposal, expressing his belief that Saturday was not the ideal day for such an activity. He suggested that it could have been more appropriately conducted within the confines of the dressing room.

“That’s what I exactly said when I saw the picture [getting the shirts publicly, not privately],” Akram said. “Today was not the day to do this. If you want to do it – if your uncle’s son has asked you to get Kohli’s shirt – then do it after the game in the dressing room.”

