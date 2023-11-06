Headlines

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq applaud Virat Kohli's 'Top of the Ladder' achievement

HomeCricket

Cricket

Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq applaud Virat Kohli's 'Top of the Ladder' achievement

Former Pakistan cricket captains, including Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik, showered praise on Virat Kohli for his remarkable performance at Eden Gardens.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 06, 2023, 11:13 AM IST

Former Pakistan cricket captains, including Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq, and Shoaib Malik, showered praise on Virat Kohli for his remarkable performance at Eden Gardens. Kohli's 49th ODI century, which equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record, guided India to a formidable total of 326-5 in 50 overs against South Africa, considered to have one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.

Wasim Akram, expressing his admiration for Kohli, said, "Congratulations to Virat Kohli. He has proved once again that he is indeed the modern-day great. He is on top of that ladder, especially on a challenging wicket like Eden."

Shoaib Malik, on the show, marvelled at Kohli's fitness and batting prowess, stating, "I always say that words are not enough to praise this fellow. No doubt he has equalled the record of the great Sachin Tendulkar. The interesting thing about Virat's hundreds is that most of them have come in a winning cause. That's what matters."

Misbah-ul-Haq emphasized the significance of Kohli's innings and the challenging conditions, saying, "Scoring a century is a massive deal, but when you win the game, there is nothing beyond that. Virat's ability to assess conditions is commendable, and he showcases it in every game. Even when he gets out, it seems like only one batter was playing."

The discussion also revolved around Kohli's exceptional physical fitness. Shoaib Malik praised Kohli's youthful energy on his 35th birthday, stating, "Only physical fitness can help you do what Virat does. He fields 50 overs and then bats long. His fielding is top-notch, even outside the 30-yard circle."

Wasim Akram acknowledged Rohit Sharma's vital contribution, which provided India with a blistering start, describing it as extraordinary. He noted, "Rohit took away all the pressure. After Rohit's knock, South Africa was just catching up, and with that kind of opening start, the pressure was off on the incoming batters."

Misbah-ul-Haq commended Kohli's intelligent approach to a difficult pitch, where boundaries were hard to come by. He emphasized the importance of the singles Kohli took, stating, "Scoring singles was challenging, and Virat's ability to milk singles and find the occasional boundaries demonstrated his class."

All three former captains agreed that India displayed control in all aspects of the game, whether it was batting, bowling, or fielding, showcasing a dominant performance against South Africa.

