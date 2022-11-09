Watch: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis dance in TV Studio after Pakistan secures final berth of the T20 WC

Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis Dance

Former Pakistan cricketers were delighted after the Men in Green advanced to the final of the T20 World Cup 2022 to be played on Sunday, November 13 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

On Wednesday, November 9, Babar Azam’s men defeated Kane Williamson and Co. by seven wickets in the semi-final at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

After the game, the likes of Shoaib Malik, Wasim Akram, Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis danced their hearts out in a Pakistani TV studio. The joy in their faces was clearly visible, as they did Bhangra.

The former cricket players have been analysing Pakistan's journey in the T20 World Cup on A Sports, has been critical of skipper Babar Azam, wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and a number of other players since the team lost group games to India and Zimbabwe. But, on Wednesday, nothing could prevent them from celebrating what Babar & Co. had done.

As far as the match was concerned, after opting to bat first, New Zealand posted a challenging target of 153 for Pakistan to chase down. Daryl Mitchell became only the third batter after Virat Kohli and Chris Gayle scored two half-centuries in the semi-final of the World Cup.

Skipper Williamson also made a handy 42-ball 46 while batting in the middle-order. Thereafter, Babar and Mohammad Rizwan made sure that Pakistan chased down the target with five balls to spare.

Babar and Rizwan stitched together a 105-run stand for the opening wicket to put Pakistan in the driver’s seat. From there on, Mohammad Haris scored 30 runs and took Pakistan over the finish line.