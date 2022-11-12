Wasim Akram says IPL big bucks slowing down young Indian fast bowlers, suggests salary cap

Wasim Akram | Photo: AFP

Team India has undergone a lot of criticism after the T20 World Cup semi-final drubbing at the hands of England. Indian bowlers failed to pick up any wickets as England openers ran away with an easy 10-wicket run chase. Speaking on a Pakistan TV channel, the speed legend Wasim Akram was full of scathing criticism for Indian bowlers, highlighting that they are unable to sustain the pace they have when they arrive on the scene.

Suggesting that the crores earned in IPL could be behind the decline in their speeds, Akram said that there should be a salary cap for young players, even in tournaments like the multi-billion dollar Indian franchise. The former Pakistan captain said that he thinks that some of the Indian bowlers end up losing pace after a season when they end up earning big contracts in IPL. Akram said he was “all for money” but it was natural from where “we come” for some to slack off instead of working harder with such quick monetary success.

Akram brought up India and Lucknow SuperGiants player Avesh Khan as an example, saying that he came in bowling at speeds off 140-145 km/h but his pace dropped to 130-135 km/h after one season of IPL.

Akram said BCCI needs to check why this is happening and suggested the reason he thinks might be behind some Indian pacers slowing down.

"BCCI needs to check why this is happening. BCCI ne ye reason check karni hai ki yeh kyun ho raha hai. Because he got paid around 12 to 13 crores. I'm all for money. But I think young player ke lie, ek cap honi chahiye. Even in IPL. Agar young ladka aa raha hai toh isse zyada paise aap nai de sakte. So that ye pata lage hunger ka, usko pata loge bhook hoti kya hai. Agar Pakistan ko 24 crore mil rahe hain toh naturally, I think the culture we come from. Instead of working harder, some of us probably wilt. Aur phir ap humko kehte hain ki dheela chhod dia. This is my idea. (BCCI needs to check why this is happening. Because he got paid around 12 to 13 crores. I'm all for money. But I think for young players, a cap is needed. Even in IPL. Agar young ladka aa raha hai toh isse zyada paise aap nai de sakte. So that ye pata lage hunger ka, usko pata loge bhook hoti hai. Agar Pakistan ko 24 crore mil rahe hain toh naturally, I think the culture we come from. Instead of working harder, some of us probably wilt. Aur phir ap humko kehte hain ki dheela chhod dia. This is my idea..),” Akram said.

